Video shows men wanted by police trying to hide feet from busy Mass. highway

Two men who'd fled a car crash in Braintree during a police chase Thursday evening were soon spotted in the woods off Route 3 by a Massachusetts State Police helicopter, video shared by the agency shows.

The thermal imagery shows the men lying on granite overhang, seemingly protected by the rock, a few dozen yards from traffic moving slowly by.

"I got two heat signatures, two people," one of the officers in the helicopter says.

Soon, two police officers can be seen approaching the edge of the woods where the men are hiding. The men quickly spot the officers and surrender almost immediately.

The incident began when Quincy police were chasing the men, who haven't been identified but were wanted in a drugs case, and the men crashed at the split between Route 3 and Interstate 93 at about 4:35 p.m., according to state police. That's when the two men ran off into the woods, prompting Quincy to call in the helicopter as backup.

Both men were taken into custody by Quincy police, officials said.