Video shows suspect in Revere armed robbery brandishing gun at store clerk

The suspect left the store with about $150 in cash and the victim's cell phone

By Kathy Curran

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Revere, Massachusetts, are looking to identify a person who armed a convenience store clerk at gunpoint Friday morning.

Investigators say the suspect entered the Wonderland Convenience Mart on North Shore Road around 7:20 a.m. In surveillance video he can be seen approaching the counter and pulling what appears to be a handgun.

The robber passed the clerk a plastic bag and demanded money, police said. The suspect left with about $150 in cash and the victim's cell phone. No one was hurt.

The suspect was wearing an orange safety vest over a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark face mask and light-colored work gloves.

Anyone who lives in the Sagamore Street area is asked to check their surveillance cameras for anything suspicious and report it to police at at 781-286-8340, detectives@reverepolice.org or submit a tip via tip 411.

