Video shows suspect in Revere armed robbery brandishing gun at store clerk

Police in Revere, Massachusetts, are looking to identify a person who armed a convenience store clerk at gunpoint Friday morning.

Investigators say the suspect entered the Wonderland Convenience Mart on North Shore Road around 7:20 a.m. In surveillance video he can be seen approaching the counter and pulling what appears to be a handgun.

The robber passed the clerk a plastic bag and demanded money, police said. The suspect left with about $150 in cash and the victim's cell phone. No one was hurt.

The suspect was wearing an orange safety vest over a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark face mask and light-colored work gloves.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone who lives in the Sagamore Street area is asked to check their surveillance cameras for anything suspicious and report it to police at at 781-286-8340, detectives@reverepolice.org or submit a tip via tip 411.