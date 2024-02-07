Vigil to be held to mark 4 years since Juston Root shooting

A vigil will be held Wednesday in Brookline, Massachusetts, for a Mattapan man who was shot and killed by police four years ago.
Juston Root, 41, led police on a chase on Feb. 7, 2020, that started at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston and ended in a violent crash in Brookline, Boston police said.
Officers thought Root had a gun but it later turned out he had a semi-automatic BB pistol, police said. He was shot more than 30 times after refusing to surrender to police.
His family said Root was suffering a mental health crisis and they're calling for an independent investigation into his death.
