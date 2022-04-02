Volunteers Begin New Search for Harmony Montgomery in NH

The new search for Harmony Montgomery, the missing 7-year-old continues afresh after three years since her disappearance.

Dozens of volunteers gathered for a search in Manchester, New Hampshire early morning today to search the private wooded area known to Harmony Montgomery’s father, Adam Montgomery.

In light of the new search efforts Harmony's mother, Crystal Renee Sorey says she’s afraid the case has stalled. That’s why she’s working with the community, to do more as police continue with their investigation.

Volunteers are hoping to locate any evidence like a cellphone that might have belonged to Adam Montgomery or any other monogramed personal items belonging to Harmony Montgomery.

According to Regina Carr, the search organizer a former law enforcement officer will be overseeing this on the ground effort.

“We’re not seeing activity from the police and they have limited resources and if there's something we can do so resources can focus some place else we'll do that," said Carr. "We are not professionals so that's why we reached out to a former law enforcement officer so we would know how to do this.”

The reward to find harmony montgomery has shot up to $150,000.