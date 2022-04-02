Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Harmony Montgomery

Volunteers Begin New Search for Harmony Montgomery in NH

Volunteers are hoping to locate any evidence like a cellphone or any other monogramed personal items belonging to either Harmony Montgomery or her father Adam Montgomery.

By Kirsten Glavin

The new search for Harmony Montgomery, the missing 7-year-old continues afresh after three years since her disappearance.

Dozens of volunteers gathered for a search in Manchester, New Hampshire early morning today to search the private wooded area known to Harmony Montgomery’s father, Adam Montgomery.

In light of the new search efforts Harmony's mother, Crystal Renee Sorey says she’s afraid the case has stalled. That’s why she’s working with the community, to do more as police continue with their investigation.

Volunteers are hoping to locate any evidence like a cellphone that might have belonged to Adam Montgomery or any other monogramed personal items belonging to Harmony Montgomery.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to Regina Carr, the search organizer a former law enforcement officer will be overseeing this on the ground effort.

“We’re not seeing activity from the police and they have limited resources and if there's something we can do so resources can focus some place else we'll do that," said Carr. "We are not professionals so that's why we reached out to a former law enforcement officer so we would know how to do this.”

The reward to find harmony montgomery has shot up to $150,000.

More on Harmony Montgomery

Harmony Montgomery Feb 25

New Report Details NH DCYF Response in Harmony Montgomery Case

Harmony Montgomery 15 hours ago

New Search for Harmony Montgomery Planned This Weekend in NH

This article tagged under:

Harmony MontgomeryNew HampshireMANCHESTERmissing person
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us