Vt. cop facing several domestic violence charges

A Vermont police officer has been cited by state police on several charges in connection with domestic violence incidents that allegedly occurred in late August and early September.

Vermont State Police say they met on Friday with 30-year-old Jakob Oliver -- an officer with the Royalton Police Department -- and issued him a citation on charges of domestic assault, second-degree unlawful restraint, and interference with access to emergency services.

Oliver is accused of assaulting a woman that he is in a relationship with at a home in Randolph. The victim subsequently reported the situation to the chief of the Randolph Police Department and obtained a relief-from-abuse order against Oliver, according to state police.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

An investigation by state police began Thursday after Randolph Police Chief Scott Clouatre contacted the agency.

"VSP assigned the matter to Bureau of Criminal Investigations detectives from outside the area," state police said in a release.

Those investigators determined that "Oliver was physically violent with a person with whom he was involved in a relationship; prevented the victim from calling emergency services; and restricted her ability to leave," state police said.

Oliver is scheduled to appear in the criminal division of Vermont Superior Court in Chelsea at 11 a.m. Monday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney who could speak to the charges he's facing.

The probable cause affidavit will be made public following Oliver's arraignment, state police said, deferring any questions about Oliver's employment to local police.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Royalton police for comment.

Additional information is not available at this time.