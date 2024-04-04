Wade BBQ in Somerville's Union Square is closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A Somerville barbecue spot is shutting down after being in business for only a short time, though the hope is that it could reopen in another space not too far away.

According to an article from boston.com, Wade BBQ in Union Square is getting ready to close, as its lease is up at the end of the month and will not be renewed, with this coming after complaints about smoke coming from the place, first inside, then outside after chef/owner David Wade decided to smoke the meats outdoors as a solution to the smoke leaking into a neighboring business. Wade mentions that he would like to return in a nearby spot, saying that "Hopefully in the near future, I'll be able to plant my roots [in Union Square] and still continue to bring good barbecue to the neighborhood."

Wade BBQ first opened last November in the former Littleburg space.

The address for Wade BBQ is 5 Sanborn Court, Somerville, MA, 02143. Its website is at https://www.wadebbq.com.

