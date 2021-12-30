Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Missing 10-Year-Old Found Safe, Waltham Police Say

Waltham Police

Police in Waltham, Massachusetts, say a missing 10-year-old boy has been found.

Jiro Alexis Guzman has been located and is safe, police said after asking the public to help find him.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettsmissing personWaltham
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us