LocalIn-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area. Massachusetts Missing 10-Year-Old Found Safe, Waltham Police Say Published 21 mins ago • Updated 9 mins ago Waltham Police Police in Waltham, Massachusetts, say a missing 10-year-old boy has been found. Jiro Alexis Guzman has been located and is safe, police said after asking the public to help find him. This article tagged under: Massachusettsmissing personWaltham