Warmer temps through Saturday, cold front moves in next week

The next three days are pleasant, in the low to mid-70s. Clouds build in overnight through Saturday morning, so it may not be as sunny as you see Thursday afternoon. Rain chances stay low until the start of next week, but you could see a sprinkle or two Saturday morning.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The next 10 days will be a great time for fall outdoor activities. For one, the Topsfield fair begins tomorrow, a great afternoon for it. If you're looking to take a trip to northern New England, this weekend will be a great one for it, as color changes will be peaking. Interior New England will see noticeable changes in color in the coming weeks as we approach peak foliage.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

By Sunday, we begin our stretch in the 60s, highs in the mid-60s with pleasant skies. Below normal temperatures stick around into Monday, as scattered showers move over the area. On the other side of this cold front, some of the coolest air of the season is heading to New England with highs in the upper 50s on Wednesday.