Warren Campaigns for Biden in NH in Final Days Before Election

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren appeared in New Hampshire Saturday to campaign for former Vice President Joe Biden in the final weekend before Election Day.

Warren traveled to Keene and Lebanon for a 'Vote Now Literature Drop," meeting with students and campaign volunteers, according to the Biden-Harris Campaign.

Both presidential campaigns have been focusing on the Granite State.

Donald Trump Jr. was in Manchester Thursday hoping to close the gap in the polls. Trump Jr.'s visit paralleled Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., who was in Dover encouraging residents to vote for Biden.