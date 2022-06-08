Local

Yogi Bear

WATCH: Bear Snacks on McDonalds Food Stolen From Car in NH

The Jackson Police Department of New Hampshire issued a warning after a bear helped itself to leftover fast food in a car on Monday

By Kate Riccio

Police in Jackson, New Hampshire, shared these images of the aftermath of a bear stealing food from a car and eating it.
A bear caught on camera chowing down on McDonald's in New Hampshire this week has prompted police to remind residents to look after the food they leave in their cars.

The video, posted Monday morning, shows the bear on top of the hood of the car, nose-deep in a food bag that police said the animal swiped from inside. Photos show the car's center console and passenger seat covered in crumbs.

The car belongs to a customer at Yesterday's Restaurant, which serves breakfast and lunch all day, in Jackson, police said.

Jackson police reminded locals to keep their car doors locked and windows up, especially when they have food, like "picinick baskets" that Yogi Bear was so fond of, inside.

A Grafton, New Hampshire couple described a tense 45 minutes when they discovered a bear trapped in their mudroom. Eventually the husband had to climb out a window to get out of the house and open the outer door so the animal could escape.

