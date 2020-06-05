Local

Boston Pride

WATCH: Boston Pride Holds Virtual Flag Raising to Kick Off Pride Month

Boston Pride had to cancel all of this year's in-person events due to the coronavirus pandemic

By Staff Reports

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Boston Pride's annual flag raising goes on.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Boston Pride flag raising hosted by Mayor Marty Walsh and the City of Boston is being held as a virtual event since all of Boston Pride’s public events were postponed until 2021.

You can watch the virtual event in the video above. You can also find it on the City of Boston’s website and on Boston Pride’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

The virtual Pride flag raising includes remarks from Walsh, Gov. Charlie Baker, state Rep. Elizabeth Malia, Boston Pride board member Malcolm Carey and transgender activist Athena Vaughn. The National Anthem is performed by Davron Monroe.

Boston Pride and the City of Boston announced that the annual Pride events scheduled for June 2020 will be postponed to June 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Boston Pride worked extensively with the City of Boston to produce the virtual flag raising to signal to the community that June marks Pride Month. The virtual flag raising was produced and pre-recorded, and in commemoration of Boston Pride’s 50th anniversary, Boston Pride chose to raise the original Gilbert Baker Pride flag which was first flown in San Francisco in 1978 and consists of eight symbolic colors that reflect the strength and resilience of the LGBTQ+ community.

NBC10 Boston will air “Celebrating 50 years of Boston Pride," a special half-hour program, on Saturday, June 13 at 7:30 p.m. NECN will re-air the special on Sunday June 14 at 6 p.m., and Telemundo will air segments from the special throughout its newscasts in June. NBC10 Boston, NECN and Telemundo Boston are the official and exclusive broadcast partners of Boston Pride.

This article tagged under:

Boston PridecoronavirusCOVID-19Pride Weekflag raising
