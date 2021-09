A deer in Braintree, Massachusetts was no match for Animal Control Officer Dave Littlewood.

Braintree Police say Littlewood responded to a report of a "disorderly" baby deer on Friday. Although the fawn tried to evade capture, it was eventually scooped up by Littlewood and let go in some nearby woods.

Police say the deer was not harmed.