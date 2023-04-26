WATCH: Senate Hearing on Lessons From Boston Marathon Bombings

Ten years after the deadly Boston Marathon bombings, a U.S. Senate subcommittee is holding a hearing to discuss what the law enforcement community has learned.

The man who led the Boston Police Department at the time, Ed Davis, is among those who will testify about how the attack has affected emergency preparedness at the Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs' hearing, "Lessons Learned: 10 Years Since the Boston Marathon Bombings."

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire, and Sen. and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, are holding the hearing.

TODAY – 10 years after the Boston Marathon bombing, @SenatorRomney and I are holding a hearing to recognize the anniversary, honor the victims, and reflect on the resilience and lessons learned.



Also testifying at the hearing will be Rich Serino, who was deputy administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency at the time, and Kerry Sleeper, who was deputy assistant director of the FBI.

"New England will never forget the day that two terrorists detonated bombs during the Boston Marathon, killing three people and injuring hundreds. Ten years after this horrific tragedy, we must examine how that attack has impacted our country’s ongoing efforts to respond to and prevent terrorist attacks," said Hassan, chair of the Senate's Emerging Threats and Spending Oversight Subcommittee, in a statement. "The witnesses coming to this hearing have critical firsthand experience in emergency management and law enforcement."

Romney noted the advancements made in the last decade, and since the 9/11 attacks in New York and Washington, D.C., but said in a statement, "our country is less secure when we take our eyes off the ball. "In this hearing, I'm pleased that we will have an opportunity to examine what we are doing well and what needs improvement as we work to prevent future attacks."

A series of events were held in Boston on Saturday to mark the 10th anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.

The 10th anniversary of the deadly bombing at the race's finish line was April 15, 2023. It was marked in Boston with a memorial ceremony at the site on Boylston Street, then another ceremony for which church bells rang.