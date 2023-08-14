Boston

WATCH: Video shows bikers blocking busy Boston highway over the weekend

Troopers on patrol responded, but the riders were gone by the time they arrived

By Thea DiGiammerino

Massachusetts Department of Transportation

A group of bikers descended on a busy Boston highway over the weekend, and video shows them popping wheelies, doing donuts and disrupting traffic before making a speedy exit down.

Massachusetts State Police say around 40 riders on motorcycles and street bikes came rolling down the Leverett Connector Bridge around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, doing donuts and blocking traffic. Troopers on patrol responded, but the riders were gone by the time they arrived.

The Leverett Connector carries traffic northbound and southbound over the Charles River and connects part of Boston to points north.

The case remains under investigation.

