Water was gushing on the streets of Boston's financial district early Wednesday morning.

The Boston Water and Sewer Commission was on scene of a construction site at the corner of Congress and High Streets by 4:30 a.m. The water has since been shut off as crews work to repair the main.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It remains unclear how many businesses have been impacted, though many companies in the financial district continue to allow employees to work from home.