Water Supply Restored in Winthrop After Total Loss of Service

People in Winthrop, Massachusetts, were without their water service Thursday due to a valve problem, officials said. The water supply has since been restored, following the interruption, according to Town Manager Austin Faison.

Residents are cautioned that they may see some discoloration in the water, but the water is safe, Faison said. Residents are advised to run their faucets until the water is clear.

Earlier Thursday afternoon a pressure reducing station on the Winthrop-Revere line malfunctioned, preventing water from entering into Winthrop from Revere via Massachusetts Water Resources Authority infrastructure, Faison said. The MWRA worked with the town's Department of Public Works to correct the issue.

An alternative water line was established to gradually backfilling the town's water service, DPW Director Steve Calla reported.

The MWRA had said it was working with the town to restore the water service as quickly as they could. A representative for the agency said the issue appeared to have to do with a valve in the system that brings water to the coastal town.

"To all residents of Winthrop, due to a valve failure, the Town of Winthrop is experiencing a complete loss of water supply throughout the community. Both Winthrop Public Works and the MWRA Valve Crews are working to correct this problem. Hopefully, water will be restored within the next couple of hours," read a notice of water service interruption from the city.

Town officials asked all residents to refrain from calling 911 or any other emergency number while they experienced a loss of their water supply.

Local police posted this notice to their Facebook page: "Water main break in town. DPW is searching for source. As soon as we have update we will post."

Officials thanked residents for their patience while they worked on correcting the issue.