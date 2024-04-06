Wellesley College students protest Hillary Clinton on campus

Hillary Clinton's appearance on Saturday at her alma mater, Wellesley College, had some students protesting on campus.

The students were protesting outside a woman-led democracy summit at the university in Wellesley, Massachusetts, that featured Clinton. People attending the sessions, that began at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, were greeted by the protesters as they started filing in.

The protesters, who say they have no interest in following in her footsteps, were handing out pamphlets, calling Clinton Wellesley's most-beloved war criminal, and saying she has blood on her hands.

The students were condemning Clinton’s legacy while the college launches a new center named after her to prepare the next generation of civic leaders.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The vice president and dean of students, Sheilah Shaw Horton, released a statement on the protest, saying, "I encourage all who participate in activism to follow the demonstration policy and be mindful of our Code of Student Conduct so that you remain safe for yourself, and for our community.”

One of the protest organizers told NBC10 Boston, "We have been told pretty repeatedly from administration that any sort of interruption within the event of Hillary speaking would result in an honor code, which could potentially be a suspension, we're also not allowed to bring signs inside, and we also have to stand behind specific barriers to protest the event."