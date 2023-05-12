Wellesley School Board Files Petition to Block Possible Strike

School committee members in Wellesley, Massachusetts, have moved to prevent a potential strike by the Wellesley Educators Association, which the committee has claimed was planning to possibly go on strike beginning Monday.

A letter to community members from the Wellesley School Committee said that the school board has filed a strike petition with the Department of Labor Relations to block the potential strike.

The school committee claims that there is "significant evidence that union leadership was laying the groundwork for an illegal strike vote to happen this Friday night, with a strike to begin Monday, May 15."

The school committee and the union are said to be in the middle of negotiations. The letter said that the strike petition filing doesn't preclude future negotiations.

It wasn't immediately clear how the Wellesley Educators Association is responding to Thursday night's filing.