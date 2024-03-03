Report of armed robbery sets off SWAT response in Wellesley

A report of an armed robbery inside a Wellesley, Massachusetts, apartment set off a large police response that included a SWAT team on Sunday.

Wellesley Police Chief Jack Pilecki said it started around 3:15 p.m. when they received a call from the alleged victim around 3 p.m. That victim told police he had been staying with a group of people he had met the night before in Boston, and when he went to leave, his prescription medication was missing from his backpack. He told police that when he confronted those people about his meds, one of them pulled a gun on him.

Wellesley police responded immediately and tried to make contact with three people inside the home by phone, but did not get an answer. Officers began evacuating neighboring buildings as a precaution and called in the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council SWAT team.

As the SWAT team arrived, police say a man came out of the apartment, claiming that he was taking out the trash and did not know what was going on. He was taken into custody.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The woman who rents the apartment came out soon after and was also taken into custody, Pilecki said.

The final suspect, who Pilecki said they believe may have pulled the gun, was eventually convinced to leave the apartment without incident.

No one was hurt during the call and the scene is safe. Neighbors are now being allowed back into the apartments.

Investigators said they are still working out the details of what happened and no charges have been filed yet. None of the people involved have been publicly identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Community Alert: There is a large police presence on Barton Rd. working an active incident. The situation is contained to the Barton Rd. neighborhood. Please avoid the area. — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) March 3, 2024

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.