Light rain, calmer weather Wednesday, summer sizzle on the way

We're on the back edge of cloudy-skies and rain, but the sea breeze means another day of cooler conditions in the 50s at the coast.

The afternoon will features sun, which helps areas across MetroWest and Middlesex County, touch the upper 50s and near 60°.

Wednesday night will be muggy at times and Thursday will start with areas of fog. Thursday brings a big regionwide turnaround, with widespread warmth. As sun builds in, temperatures soar into the upper 60s and 70s.

As the sun works to bring warmth, it will also lead to unsettled conditions for the morning, then again for the afternoon. Rain should stay right along the coast, but we’ll have a chance for rain and an isolated thunderstorm in Boston around 5 p.m.

After that system clears the coast Thursday night, we're much drier Friday and even Saturday but cooler again.

The weekend will finish wet with one or two showers in the evening, and a warming trend resumes on Monday of next week.