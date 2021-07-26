Wildfires on West Coast Prompt ‘Unhealthy' Air Quality Alert in Mass.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection issued an air quality advisory for much of the state on Monday, as smoke from wildfires burning on the west coast made the air unhealthy to breathe for some people.
The wildfires are also causing noticeable haze across the state for the second time in two weeks.
The air quality advisory, which is in effect until 12 a.m. Tuesday, is active everywhere in the state except Plymouth and Bristol counties and Cape Cod and the Islands. It warns of elevated levels of fine particles in the air that could aggravate breathing for people in sensitive groups.
Many locations statewide have air pollution levels classified as “Unhealthy” by the Department of Environmental Protection -- that's the level at which the agency recommends people avoid “prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion,” and do only outdoor activities that are less intense.
People in sensitive groups, which include "people with heart or lung disease such as asthma, older adults, children, teenagers, and people who are active outdoors," should consider moving outdoor activities indoors or rescheduling them if they live in an affected area, the DEP advised.
Across the state, fire departments were alerting residents Monday that the smoky smell and haze they were experiencing are related to the wildfires happening on the other side of the country.
The smell was apparently prompting people to call 911, because they thought a fire was burning near them.
Transcontinental wildfire smoke had harmed air quality on the east coast just last week.