Wildfires on West Coast Prompt ‘Unhealthy' Air Quality Alert in Mass.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection issued an air quality advisory for much of the state on Monday, as smoke from wildfires burning on the west coast made the air unhealthy to breathe for some people.

The wildfires are also causing noticeable haze across the state for the second time in two weeks.

The air quality advisory, which is in effect until 12 a.m. Tuesday, is active everywhere in the state except Plymouth and Bristol counties and Cape Cod and the Islands. It warns of elevated levels of fine particles in the air that could aggravate breathing for people in sensitive groups.

Many locations statewide have air pollution levels classified as “Unhealthy” by the Department of Environmental Protection -- that's the level at which the agency recommends people avoid “prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion,” and do only outdoor activities that are less intense.

People in sensitive groups, which include "people with heart or lung disease such as asthma, older adults, children, teenagers, and people who are active outdoors," should consider moving outdoor activities indoors or rescheduling them if they live in an affected area, the DEP advised.

Take a whiff of the air outside. It's full of ozone, haze & "particulate matter" (smoke, soot, pollen, dust). Parts of New England are under an Air Quality Alert. pic.twitter.com/X9z8jtegkI — Pete Bouchard NBC10 Boston (@PeteNBCBoston) July 26, 2021

Across the state, fire departments were alerting residents Monday that the smoky smell and haze they were experiencing are related to the wildfires happening on the other side of the country.

The smell was apparently prompting people to call 911, because they thought a fire was burning near them.

Heads up on the smoke plume (smell of smoke & visible haze) in our area from the #wildfires in Western US & Canada. Engine 9 & Ladder 4 responded to smell of smoke in their district a short time ago, attributed to the #wildfires. https://t.co/YG5ZBGx1eu — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) July 26, 2021

We have responded to numerous reports of smoke in the area. There is a haze and smell of smoke all throughout Central MA. This is due to wildfire smoke from the western part of the country.



More info from @MassDEP https://t.co/LjtGRY0spm https://t.co/nuethOhYIf — Worcester Fire Dept. (@WorcesterFD) July 26, 2021

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is reporting receiving many inquires regarding smoke in Massachusetts. The smoke is originating from wildfires in central Canada. Smoke is being captured in the jet stream that is currently crossing through New England. — Burlington Fire Dept (@BurlingtonMAFD) July 26, 2021

Transcontinental wildfire smoke had harmed air quality on the east coast just last week.