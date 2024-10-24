Woman thrown from horse, seriously hurt in West Newbury

A woman was flown to a hospital after she was seriously hurt while riding a horse in West Newbury, Massachusetts, Thursday morning, officials said.

The 34-year-old was thrown from her horse at the Indian Meadow Farm Boarding and Training Center on Garden Street at about 11:11 a.m., according to the West Newbury police and fire departments.

The woman, whose identity wasn't shared, was rushed to Cammett Park, where a helicopter picked her up and flew her to a regional trauma center, officials said.

Indian Meadow Farm is a North Shore horse boarding facility.