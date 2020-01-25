Local
Massachusetts

Westwood Student Submits Name for NASA’s Mars Rover

Amira Shanshiry is a student at Hanlon Elementary School

By Michael Page

Amira Shanshiry

A fourth grader from Westwood needs your help.

She’s a finalist in a nationwide contest to name NASA’s Mars Rover. The space agency plans to send the rover to Mars this summer so it can explore the red plant.

More than 28,000 names were submitted, but only 9 reached the final round. Amira Shanshiry, a student at Hanlon Elementary School, is the only finalist from New England.

She submitted the name “Promise.”

“I started thinking about what it means to promise. It’s to commit to something, putting a lot of effort and hope into it, and I think that really fits the mission,” she said.

She says her sister is the one who told her about the contest, and she entered because of her budding interest in space. That interest grew after she, along with her fellow Girl Scouts, observed planets and their moons through telescopes.

You can vote for her submission through Monday January 27 by visiting this link.

