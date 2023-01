Weymouth police are asking for help to find a missing teenager who has not been seen since before the new year.

Police say Rebekah Webb, 17, hasn't been seen since Dec. 28 and could be in the Providence, Rhode Island, area.

Webb is described as 5-foot-3 and 130-135 lbs.

They are urging anyone with information to contact 911 or Weymouth police at 781-335-1212, ext. 8.