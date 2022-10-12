What Letter Grade Did Diehl and Healey Give Gov. Baker?

Near the end of Wednesday's Massachusetts governor's debate on NBC10 Boston, opponents Geoff Diehl and Maura Healey were asked to give current Gov. Charlie Baker a letter grade for his performance over the past seven years.

Diehl, who has been critical of Baker, a more moderate Republican, said he'd give Baker a solid "B."

"Look, I think..." he said, before pausing momentarily. "I'd do a B. He's working with a very left-leaning Legislature. He's done the best he could."

Healey was also complimentary about the sitting governor, but refused to give Baker a letter grade.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"I'm not a teacher. I'm not going to give grades," she said. "I will tell you Governor Baker's done a really good job."

PHOTOS: Healey, Diehl Take Part in Gubernatorial Debate

The two candidates were also asked what they're not looking forward to if elected.

Healey again ducked the question. "I'm just here to ask voters for their support," she said. "There's going to be a lot of challenges, I'll tell you that."

"I'm looking forward to the challenges, because there are a lot of them ahead of us," Diehl added. "I'm not looking forward to time away from family."