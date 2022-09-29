NBC10 Boston, NECN and Telemundo Boston to Host ‘Governor's Race: The First Debate'

NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN will host, broadcast and livestream a one hour live gubernatorial debate on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at 7 p.m.: “Governor’s Race: The First Debate.” The debate will be the first televised Massachusetts gubernatorial debate between Attorney General Maura Healey and former State Rep. Geoff Diehl and will originate from inside the NBCUniversal Boston Media Center located at 189 B St., in Needham, Massachusetts.

The NBC10 and NECN presentation of “Governor’s Race: The First Debate” will air from 7 to 8 p.m. A livestream of the debate will also be available in English on NBC10Boston.com and NECN.com and in Spanish on TelemundoNuevaInglaterra.com. Telemundo Boston will air the hour-long debate in Spanish on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m.

An extended post-debate roundtable show will be available from 8 to 8:30pm on NECN and for streaming audiences on NBC10 Boston and NECN’s OTT apps on Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV. The post-debate show will also be available on NBC10Boston.com, NECN.com and on the NBC10 Boston and NECN mobile apps. You can also join in the discussion on social media using the hashtag #nbcgovdebate. The post-debate discussion will be hosted by NBC10 Boston/NECN political commentator Sue O’Connell and NBC10 Boston news anchor Cory Smith and will include analysis and reaction from a panel of political experts.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Debates like these are incredibly valuable to our viewers because they will hear directly from the candidates as they address the issues that shape our way of life,” said Kirsten Wolff, vice president of news for NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN. “Whether you watch live on TV or via livestream, you will get a front row seat as Attorney General Maura Healey and former State Representative Geoff Diehl face off in the first governor’s debate.”

The politicians are expected to address the top issues facing the Commonwealth and their positions on such issues. Questions for the candidates are being prepared by the moderator and panelists, and viewer questions will be solicited in advance via NBC Boston’s social media channels. Questions can also be emailed to gov.debate@nbcuni.com. Candidates will not see the questions in advance of the debate.