Fire Breaks Out at Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in North Conway, NH: Here's What We Know

A massive fire Saturday left several people injured and destroyed large portions of the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort, a popular vacation spot near New Hampshire's White Mountains.

Smoke and flames could be seen coming out of rooms on the second and third floors of the hotel, according to videos shared online. People were seen jumping from third-story balconies to escape the flames.

Two firefighters and one other person were injured.

Here's what we know about the fire and the investigation into its cause:

What is the Red Jacket?

The resort is a family retreat in New Hampshire’s White Mountains and is home to Kahuna Laguna, an indoor water park.

When did the fire start?

According to the fire marshal's office, the Department of Safety’s Division of Emergency Services and Communications received a 911 call reporting the fire at 2:47 p.m.

The first crews on scene encountered heavy fire and smoke pouring from the third floor in the south wing of the building where guests were evacuating.

At one point, some guests could be seen jumping from upper-level to lower-level balconies before safely escaping at the ground level, the fire marshal's office said. There have been no reports of any guests unaccounted for.

These towns included Conway, Center Conway, East Conway, Redstone, Bartlett, Jackson, Madison, Tamworth, Ossipee, Center Ossipee, Moultonborough, Center Harbor, Sandwich, Milton, Wolfeboro, Shelburne, Effingham, and Wakefield. Strong wind gusts made this a challenging fire for crews.

How many people were injured in the Red Jacket fire?

Two firefighters and one other person were the only ones injured by the fire. All three were treated for non-life threatening injuries, and taken to Memorial Hospital as a precaution.

How did the fire impact traffic in the area?

The road has now been reopened, but officials are still asking people to avoid driving in the area, as police and firefighters are still working at the scene.

Smoke seen from miles away

Aerial footage from NBC10 Boston’s SkyRanger helicopter and videos posted on Twitter showed flames shooting through the building's roof, and thick black smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from miles away.

Red Jacket issues statement

"Guest safety remains our utmost focus as we continue to work closely with emergency responders," a spokesperson for the resort told NBC10 Boston and NECN.

Local business owners, residents devastated

A woman who lives two doors down from the inn told NBC10 Boston and NECN that she saw people outside crying with their kids.

"It's just devastating. I mean, so sad," Linda Barbic, a bed and breakfast owner in the area, said. "It's just roaring in flames. It's just horrific. The east end of the building of the Red Jacket, it looks like fire departments came from all towns, everywhere, and they're trying to contain it, so it doesn't hit the main building, but it's sad, it doesn't look like that's gonna be possible."

"I mean, it's up in flames. It's horrific. It's devastating," she reiterated. "I just have the chills. I just feel so sad. The flames are coming out of the windows, and the roofs are caving in. It's just horrible. It's a horrible sight."

What is the cause of the Red Jacket fire?

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office has been asked to assist in the investigation, New Hampshire Department of Safety spokesperson Tyler Dumont said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal at 603-223-4289. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.