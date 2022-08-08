Local

When Is Tax-Free Weekend in Massachusetts?

Here's everything you need to know, courtesy of Mass.gov

By Staff Reports

Massachusetts' annual sales tax holiday for 2022 will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14. Retail items of up to $2,500, purchased in Massachusetts for personal use on those two days, will be exempt from sales tax.

Here's everything you need to know about the tax-free weekend, courtesy of Mass.gov:

Do you qualify?

The sales tax holiday applies only to retail items bought for personal use by individuals.

So what remains taxable?

  • Purchases by corporations or other businesses
  • Purchases by individuals for business use

What retail items do not qualify for the sales tax holiday?

The following items are still taxable and do not qualify for the sales tax holiday exemption:

  • Meals
  • Motor vehicles
  • Motorboats
  • Telecommunications services
  • Gas
  • Steam
  • Electricity
  • Tobacco products
  • Marijuana or marijuana products
  • Alcoholic beverages, and
  • Any single item whose price is more than $2,500.

What about internet sales?

An item will qualify for the sales tax holiday exemption if you order and pay for an eligible item over the internet on the sales tax holiday and during Eastern Daylight Time.

What about layaway sales?

Layaway sales do not qualify.

Do rentals qualify?

If you rent an item that qualifies for the sales tax holiday exemption, you can use the sales tax holiday for rentals of up to 30 days. However, the rental must be paid for in full on the holiday weekend.

Exempt rentals do not include motor vehicles or motor boats.

Do all retailers have to participate in the sales tax holiday?

Yes. All businesses must take part in the sales tax holiday if the business:

  • Normally makes taxable sales of tangible property in Massachusetts or to purchasers in Massachusetts and
  • Is open for business on August 13 and 14.

You can find more details about the sales tax holiday, including additional limitations, at Mass.gov.

