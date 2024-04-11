Hyde Park

When will the River Street Bridge in Hyde Park reopen?

It as been years since the bridge closed and yet it appears little progress has been made in making repairs that will allow for the reopening

By Matt Prichard

Patience is wearing thin in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, where the River Street Bridge remains closed after state engineers deemed the span too dangerous for cars back in May 2022.

At the time, plans were drafted for repairing and replacing the 141-year-old bridge but creating significant progress hasn’t come easy. The bridge is a major connecting route for Hyde Park, leaving local businesses and commuters in a lurch.

The delays stem from Amtrak electrical wiring that runs underneath the crossing. Construction crews are required to disconnect the power before beginning work, leaving them with just three hours each night to gain ground on the project.

And because the area falls under federal jurisdiction, District 5 Boston City Councilor Enrique Pepen says it’s crucial to create communication at all levels of government.

“It has to go up that high,” said Pepen, “We’re asking permission to tell Amtrak to close the line a little longer.”

Along with several members of the Massachusetts Congressional delegation, Pepen is sending a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to make that request.

In the meantime, the bridge remains closed to traffic and nightly work continues during those limited windows.

