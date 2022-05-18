White Horse Tavern In Allston Has Apparently Closed For Good

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A longtime dining and drinking spot in Allston appears to have shut down permanently.

A poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page states (via a post from Only in Boston) that the White Horse Tavern on Brighton Avenue is no longer in business, with a source within the restaurant industry confirming that the place has indeed either been sold or is in the process of being sold. We have been told that a different concept is slated to open in its space, though we are holding off on posting details until it has been completely confirmed.

The White Horse Tavern, which first opened in the late 1990s and had recently changed its name to The Horse, was a popular hangout for college students, with the place serving pub grub and beer to people looking to watch sports on the TVs.

The address for the White Horse Tavern was 116 Brighton Avenue, Allston, MA, 02134.