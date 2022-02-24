Massachusetts Braces for Heavy Snow

Massachusetts is bracing for a storm that could drop up to a foot of snow in much of the state.

Friday's storm will start overnight and heavy snow will continue into the early morning commute hours. We are not expecting damaging winds or coastal flooding with this system.

Some schools and colleges have already announced closures or remote learning days for Friday.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to speak alongside public safety and transportation officials to give an update on storm preparations at 6:30 p.m.

In Lawrence on Thursday, Luis Rodriguez was stocking up on salt, and feeling salty about it.

"I’m feeling that I have to out there and it’s cold and I don’t like the snow too much right now because I thought it was the end of it," he said.

Bruckmanns Hardware store sold out of the last of its salt supply Thursday. Despite a slow winter, they're also down to a handful of shovels.

"It's been hard getting stuff in because they don’t have it, they don’t have truckers to deliver it," Kurt Hultstron of Bruckmanns Hardware said.

The timing of the storm has some worried about their morning commute.

"Last time that snow fell I was trapped in traffic for almost two hours and a half, I work an hour away so it was pretty bad and it's pretty scary when you hear there is going to be a lot of snow like that," Lily Cortez told NBC10 Boston/NECN.

Public works crews will be out starting overnight, with a long day of plowing ahead.

"We have to do it, we have to keep our roads safe so people can go to work and go home," Jorge Jaime, Lawrence DPW director, said.

Another winter storm is piling on the snow just as we got a taste of some of the warmer temperatures.