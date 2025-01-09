Brutal cold Thursday plus wind advisories across Mass. and NH

The wind continues Thursday, and it’s still as strong as yesterday.

Wind advisories Thursday

Wind advisories are up across much of Massachusetts (except for the South Shore) and New Hampshire for gusts as high as 50 mph.

We can point fingers to the northeast, as a gargantuan storm center spins off Newfoundland. Expanding from the southern tip of Greenland to the Mid-Atlantic states, this storm’s width is the same as the distance across the entire United States!

Thankfully, it begins to drift away Friday, affording us a break from the wind AND a small bump in temperatures. As we remain in its grip today, there may be some flakes that work down from northern New England.

Will Massachusetts and rest of New England see snow Saturday?

That storm we’ve been eying for Saturday makes headlines across the country in the coming days. We still see some light snow during the early part of Saturday as it moves offshore south of us.

This is a tricky setup since a faint “trof” may form near the coast and enhance snowfall in spots. While most of us come away with a coating to an inch, there may be up to 2-3” anywhere from the Seacoast of NH to the North Shore IF the setup is right.

Temperatures remain on the chilly side for the remainder of the weekend and early next week.

Stay warm and have a good weekend.