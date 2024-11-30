Winter-like temperatures are here to stay in New England

Winter is settling into New England and won’t be leaving anytime soon! Grab the hats, gloves, and scarves because you’re going to be needing them for the foreseeable future as our pattern shifts to a much colder one with the threat for some light snow thrown in next week!

This afternoon will feature cool than average temperatures along with a blend of clouds and sun as a weak upper-level trough passes through without much fanfare. Apart from the higher elevations in western and northern New England where we’ll find some snow showers, the rest of the region looks to remain on the dry side with the exception of a few Ocean effect rain/snow showers which may develop along the south coast this evening due to a west wind. Highs reach the upper 30s to low 40s south, 30s north, a gusty west wind will make it feel a bit cooler.

Cold overnight tonight with clouds slowly on the decrease, a few snow showers may be persistent across the higher terrain northern and western New England. We’ll also be keeping a close eye on some rain and snow showers developing along the south coast of New England, especially over the Cape and Islands where some slick spots may develop late tonight into early Sunday morning. Overnight lows in the 20s south, teens and 20s far north with lighter winds.

Mostly sunny and slightly colder Sunday with a gusty northwest wind driving windchills down into the upper 20s to low 30s. It will most certainly feel like winter tomorrow which comes right on time as we start the new Meteorological Winter season, December, January, and February!

We’ll keep the chance for snow showers in the forecast across the mountains of western and northern New England where several inches of snow could fall, the rest of the region stays dry. Highs top out in the mid to upper 30s south, mid 30s north.

Next week starts out cold and dry with daytime highs in the 30s along with nighttime lows in the 20s, great weather to setup backyard rinks and for snow making at the ski resorts!

Later next week, Low pressure may produce a widespread light snow late Wednesday into Thursday with some mixed precipitation closer to the coast during the day Thursday, right now it doesn’t look like a major event, but perhaps enough to slicken up the roads Thursday morning. In the wake of that system, even colder air looks to arrive in time for next weekend with temps likely staying below freezing for highs and nighttime lows dropping into the teens!

Have a great afternoon!