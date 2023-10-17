Winthrop police officer who shot gunman to stop racist rampage will not face charges

The actions of a police officer who shot and killed a gunman during a deadly, racially-motivated rampage in Winthrop, Massachusetts, likely saved other lives, according to a final report from the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, which found the officer's use of force justified during the incident that rocked the town in June of 2021.

Sgt. Nicholas Bettano shot and killed 28-year-old Nathan Allen on June 26, 2021, during a confrontation after Allen shot and killed David Green and Ramona Cooper, who were unarmed civilians. Investigators beleive Allen's actions were a hate crime, pointing to "troubling white supremacist rhetoric" from Allen that targeted Black and Jewish people. Both victims were Black.

According to the DA's report, two witnesses encountered Allen at the Belle Isle Cemetery before the shootings and reported that he was "acting strangely." This sighting was just before a series of events that included Allen shooting rounds into an unoccupied car and stealing a box truck and causing a serious crash. After leaving the scene of that crash, Allen walked along Shirley Street, where he came across Cooper.

According to the report, Allen shot Cooper several times at point-blank range, killing her. He then ran down Shirley Street and into an alley, where he shot and killed Green. He also reportedly pointed his gun at three people in a vehicle, but did not fire.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Bettano was the first officer to respond to the active shooter scene. According to the report, Bettano saw Allen approaching him, armed with a loaded gun. Bettano moved two bystanders to safety and ordered Allen to put down the weapon. Investigators said Allen continued his advance. Bettano then shot Allen times with his service weapon, then placed him in handcuffs and attempted to treat him.

Allen was treated on scene and taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he died.

Leaders in Winthrop are offering support to residents after a deadly double shooting being investigated as a hate crime.

Bettano's use of deadly force was found to be justified based on the danger Allen posed to the sergeant and surrounding bystanders at the time.

"Sgt. Bettano exhibited extraordinary bravery by engaging Mr. Allen, likely saving the lives of civilians in the area," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden wrote in the report. "Under the circumstances, the use of deadly force was a lawful and reasonable exercise of self-defense and defense of others."

During the course of the investigation authorities recovered a variety of evidence, including journal writings from Allen that included hand-drawn swastikas and writings about anarchy and white supremacy. The report notes that these writings "suggest a motive for the targeted and racist attacks."

The shootings shook the community. Family members of the victims said they were touched by the outpouring of support, with residents mobilizing to help pay for the funerals.