Wintry Mix Moves In Bringing Light Snow and Sleet for Some

If you were the lucky one who saw the sun today, hopefully you snapped a picture because clouds will take over again for Wednesday with a wintry mix.

Clouds thicken up tonight and areas of patchy drizzle develop along the coast with an onshore wind. Some black ice will develop in higher elevations and areas outside of Interstate 495 and temperatures drop to around freezing.

A disturbance will bring in a scattered wintry mix for central New England. The spotty snowflakes and drizzle in the morning will convert to rain on the coast, and light snow mixing with sleet or rain outside of I-495.

There could even be some fat snowflakes mixing into the rain across Boston by late afternoon, with no accumulation. Light coatings of snow will be possible outside of I-495 and in higher terrain.

We finally see some sunshine by Thursday and highs will be warmer, around 50 degrees as a result.

A low pressure system moves in from the west and will stay northwest of New England on Friday. Because of it, the wind will be from the south, southwest and will boost our temperatures to the mid-50s before a cold front heads through.

Scattered rain across southern New England will develop by Friday evening and switch to brief snow Friday night. Snow showers Friday night will linger into Saturday morning for ski areas.

Another storm may take a more southern track for Sunday as a coastal low. This will spin up showers and a wintry mix across the interior Sunday afternoon. The track of this storm is uncertain so we will continue to update.

The start to next week should be quiet with a system heading through the northern tier of the U.S Tuesday through Thursday and by Thursday possibly reaching New England as mostly rain with temperatures in the 40s on Thanksgiving.