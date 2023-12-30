With city council president term coming to an end, Ed Flynn says he's committed to Boston

Boston City Council President Ed Flynn has not said what his political plans are after his term as president ends in just a matter of days, but he has made it clear that he's committed to working hard with the Wu Administration to make the city and the Greater Boston area a safe and healthy place.

Flynn, whose term as council president ends on Monday, held a news conference Saturday, delivering his end-of-term address in which he spoke on the current state of the city council, accomplishments during his term and the future of the City of Boston, as well as the most important issues it's facing moving into 2024.

As council president, Flynn made it his mission to clean up what he called a public health and safety emergency on Mass. and Cass, known as tent city in Boston's South End where unhoused people live in tents and there's rampant violence and drugs.

Flynn says he worked hard with Mayor Michelle Wu's office and the police and fire departments to get the tents down and to get people into recovery programs as residents were afraid to walk out their doors, and businesses were suffering.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Flynn says there are still major public safety challenges in the city. He says the council failed the city several weeks ago by not passing a $13 million federal grant, where half of the money would've gone to counter-terrorism efforts.

"These funds would've gone to neighboring cities and towns, such as Chelsea or Quincy, but we have an obligation to support residences in the city providing the best and safest community, as we possibly can and as the capital city also to provide our professionalism in the leadership to other cities and towns."

Flynn says he's not giving up on the grant and he'll work with Wu in the coming weeks.

Council president or not, Flynn says his commitment to the city won't change. He has yet to say whether or not he'll run for mayor.