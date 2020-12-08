NH Woman, 35, Ejected From SUV, Killed in Seabrook Crash

A 35-year-old New Hampshire woman died Tuesday afternoon when she was ejected from her SUV after it struck a tree and rolled over in Seabrook.

Police found Rachel Frost, of Hampton, in the middle of Railroad Avenue after the single-vehicle crash around 1:35 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, bystanders were already performing CPR on Frost, police said.

Seabrook officers continued performing CPR until other emergency personnel arrived on scene, who then took over life-saving measures. Frost was ultimately taken to the Seabrook Emergency Room where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

A dog in Frost's vehicle was taken to a local veterinarian for evaluation.

Officers initially responded to the area for a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian but instead found Frost's Hyundai Tucson in the middle of the road and her laying in the roadway.

Police say Frost was driving westbound on Railroad Avenue when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road, according to a preliminary investigation. Her SUV crossed the eastbound lane before striking a tree, rolling over, ejecting Frost and coming to a rest in the roadway, police said.

It's unclear if weather played any role in the fatal crash. Black ice did cause multiple car crashes Tuesday morning, particularly in central Massachusetts.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer John Mounsey at the Seabrook Police Department 603-474-5200.

Railroad Avenue was closed for approximately one hour while officers investigated on scene.