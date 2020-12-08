Black Ice Causes Slippery Roads, Car Crashes Across Massachusetts

Black ice caused multiple car crashes Tuesday morning, making for a messy commute particularly in central Massachusetts.

There were traffic problems along 495, north and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike, including in Westborough, Uxbirdge, Worcester, Webster, Sutton and Millbury. Some snow in southeastern Massachusetts caused potentially slippery conditions in areas such as Hannover, Marshfield, Scituate, Plymouth and Carver as well.

Major accidents occurred Tuesday morning, including a 10-car pileup on 146 southbound at the Mass. Pike.

Update: Rt 146 south before exit 10 in #Millbury has a crash scene being cleared. Traffic can get thru this area now. Previously SB lanes were closed. — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) December 8, 2020

In Uxbridge, a car caught on fire on Route 146 northbound by exit 2A after a crash involving a tractor trailer. One lane was temporarily closed as crews responded to the scene.

In #Uxbridge, left lane closed at Aldrich St on Rt 146 northbound due to crash involving tractor trailer unit & vehicle. MSP, FIRE, EMS on scene — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) December 8, 2020

In Shrewsbury, a car overturned on 290 westbound near Main Street. Other incidents were seen up and down 395 from Webster up through the Mass. Pike.

There were at least six crashes on 495 in Hopkinton and another near Route 1 in Plainville. Crashes were being cleared on Route 3 near the Braintree split and another by Route 28.