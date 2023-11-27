Woman accused of ‘intentionally' setting fire to Westborough police station

A woman "intentionally" set fire to the lobby of a police station in Westborough, Massachusetts, over the weekend, according to authorities.

The fire happened just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday on West Main Street.

Prior to the fire, Westborough police said on Monday that Theresa Abichaker was taken to the lobby by an officer, so she could wait for a ride. The car she was a passenger in was towed because of a minor crash, said police.

After reviewing surveillance footage, police said Abichaker, of West Roxbury, intentionally set a clothing donation box and its contents on fire.

The police station was then evacuated, said authorities. Firefighters found heavy smoke in the lobby and a smoldering fire that was being held in check by the building's sprinkler systems. The fire was quickly knocked down.

The suspect was later found and arrested, police said.

Abichaker was charged with three counts of burning a public building, three counts of attempting to burn a public building, vandalizing property and fire negligence.

She was held on $25,000 bail and will be arraigned at Westborough District Court on Monday.