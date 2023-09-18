Woman and 7-year-old boy struck by car near Groveland elementary school

A woman and 7-year-old boy were injured Monday morning when a car struck them as they crossed the street across from an elementary school in Groveland, Massachusetts.

Groveland police say an officer who was stationed near the Dr. Elmer S. Bagnall Elementary School received a report around 8:30 a.m. that two pedestrians had been hit by a vehicle while crossing the street across from the school, located on School Street.

Responding officers found a 67-year-old Groveland woman and 7-year-old boy with what are believed to be minor injuries. Both were evaluated on scene and then taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, police said.

The driver, a 51-year-old Haverhill man, stayed on scene and cooperated with police. He was issued a citation for failure to slow down for pedestrians, police said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

An investigation is ongoing.