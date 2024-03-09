New Hampshire

Woman arrested after crashing into police cruiser in New Hampshire

Authorities say a trooper had stopped a car from speeding when another vehicle struck the cruiser and also struck the vehicle in front before ending up in the roadway.

A woman was arrested after crashing a police cruiser in New Hampton, New Hampshire on Friday night.

Police say the incident occurred around 9:35 p.m. on I-93 just north of exit 23.

The driver was identified as 43-year-old Melissa Macmullin of Kingston, NH.

Macmullin was uninjured and charged with driving while intoxicated.

The officer was transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The cruiser sustained heavy damage.

I-93 was shut down for several hours but has since been reopened.

If you have any information about the incident you are urged to call 603-223-8955.

