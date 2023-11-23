Woman facing charges following rollover crash into cranberry bog

A 31-year-old woman is facing drunken driving charges following a rollover crash in Wareham, Massachusetts.

Authorities responded to the crash on Maple Springs Road shortly after midnight on Thursday, and found the overturned car submersed in water in a cranberry bog.

Police say a Good Samaritan helped the only occupant out of the car, whom police identified as the driver, Alisha McGough, 31, of Wareham.

McGough has been charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and negligent operation and is due in Wareham District Court on Friday. It is unclear if she has a lawyer.