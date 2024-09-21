Woman arrested for 4-month-old's death in Maine

A woman was arrested on Friday morning for the death of an infant in Maine.

Maine State Police say 54-year-old Lisa Barney of Oakland was charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of 4-month-old infant on September 8, 2023.

According to authorities, the incident occurred in Oakland, Maine on August 31, 2023, which led to a yearlong investigation on the infant's death.

Police say an autopsy conducted at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide.

Barney was transported to Kennebec County Jail and her bail was set at $100,000 cash.