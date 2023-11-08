Woman arrested in partner's child sex assault investigation in Manchester

A woman has now been charged in connection to the ongoing child sexual assault investigation involving her partner.

Manchester police say 27-year-old Rebecca Aubuchont, of Pelham, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two felony counts of falsifying physical evidence, endangering the welfare of a child, and child protection act - persons

required to report.

Aubuchont's arrest stems from an investigation that began back in June after child sexual assault allegations were made against her partner, James Aubuchont.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

James Aubuchont was arrested in July and charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault of a minor. Following a further investigation, he was indicted in October on 41 counts of various charges including aggravated felonious sexual assault of a minor (additional counts and additional victim), possession of child sexual abuse images, manufacture of child sexual abuse images, witness tampering, falsifying physical evidence, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Further investigation resulted in Rebecca Aubuchont being charged for her alleged involvement. She was arraigned Wednesday and released on personal recognizance bail.

An investigation into this case remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Adrianne Davenport at 603-792-5549, or the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.