Woman Braves Frigid Waters to Save Struggling Owl on Cape Cod

Gina Hajjar, who found the snowy owl, said the tide was taking it out to sea when she jumped into the water to save it.

By Thea DiGiammerino

Gina Hajjar

A Massachusetts beachgoer jumped into action when her dog came across a snowy owl struggling in the surf on the Cape Thursday evening.

According to the Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable, snowy owls sometimes migrate down from the arctic looking for warmer weather, running out of energy and in desperate need of food and rest. They believe that's what probably happened to the bird, which was rescued in Dennis.

Gina Hajjar, who found the owl, said the tide was taking it out to sea when her dog noticed the bird's struggle. Hajjar jumped into the water to save it.

Hajjar said once she had wrapped her in the shirt, "the owl instantly relaxed in my arms and actually fell asleep as though she knew she was safe."

Hajjar and her daughter Allie drove the bird to the Cape Wildlife Center, where it was given fluids, pain meds, and a good meal.

The wildlife center said the bird was hypothermic and very skinny, but they are "cautiously optimistic" that they can nurse it back to health.

