Woman charged in North Andover crash that left another woman dead

A woman has been arrested after a crash that left another woman dead this weekend in North Andover, Massachusetts.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Sunday at the Daeva Hair Salon on Main Street, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. The victim, 37-year-old Diana Melo of Lawrence, was brought to Lawrence General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver, 28-year-old Vickiana Vargas-Guevara of North Andover, appeared in Lawrence District Court Monday. The charges against her include motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of alcohol and being negligent, motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, operating under the influence, reckless operation and leaving the scene of property damage.

Prosecutors did not say whether Melo was inside the vehicle or was hit.

At her arraignment, Vargas-Guevara was ordered held on $50,000 bail. If it's posted, she must remain in house arrest under GPS monitoring and will be prohibited from driving or drinking. She must also undergo a substance abuse evaluation with aftercare, prosecutors said.

Vargas-Guevara is due back in court for a pretrial hearing on July 17. It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney.