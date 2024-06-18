North Andover

Woman charged in North Andover crash that left another woman dead

Vickiana Vargas-Guevara, 28, of North Andover, Massachusetts, is facing a series of charges after a crash Sunday night that killed 37-year-old Diana Melo of Lawrence

By Mike Pescaro

Getty Images

A woman has been arrested after a crash that left another woman dead this weekend in North Andover, Massachusetts.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Sunday at the Daeva Hair Salon on Main Street, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. The victim, 37-year-old Diana Melo of Lawrence, was brought to Lawrence General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The driver, 28-year-old Vickiana Vargas-Guevara of North Andover, appeared in Lawrence District Court Monday. The charges against her include motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of alcohol and being negligent, motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, operating under the influence, reckless operation and leaving the scene of property damage.

Prosecutors did not say whether Melo was inside the vehicle or was hit.

At her arraignment, Vargas-Guevara was ordered held on $50,000 bail. If it's posted, she must remain in house arrest under GPS monitoring and will be prohibited from driving or drinking. She must also undergo a substance abuse evaluation with aftercare, prosecutors said.

Vargas-Guevara is due back in court for a pretrial hearing on July 17. It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney.

This article tagged under:

North AndoverMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us