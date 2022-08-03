Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Wayland

Woman Critically Injured in Overnight Crash in Wayland, Mass.

The westbound lane of Route 30 was still closed as of around 6 a.m. Wednesday

By Matt Fortin

Crash in Wayland, Mass.
Wayland Fire Department

An overnight crash in Wayland, Mass. left a woman with "critical injuries," according to first responders.

Wayland Fire Department crews were on scene at Route 30 and Willow Brook Drive around 11 p.m. Tuesday, a tweet from the department said. The woman hurt had to be extricated from the car, which sustained major damage during the crash.

Route 30 was closed down for repairs to utilities. The westbound lane of Route 30 was still closed as of around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

First responders have not released information about what may have led up to the crash.

More Headlines

Teen police academy 59 mins ago

Boston Program Breaks Down Barriers Between Police and Teenagers

forecast 2 hours ago

100 Degree High Temperatures Coming for Parts of New England Thursday

This article tagged under:

WaylandMassachusettscrashwayland fire department
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us