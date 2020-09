A 26-year-old motorcyclist from South Chatham has died after a crash late Sunday night.

The woman was involved in a crash with a Jeep Grand Cherokee at the intersection of Sandwich Road and Cranberry Highway in Bourne around 10 p.m. Sunday night, according to police.

She was brought to a hospital off of Cape Cod, where she later died from her injuries, police say.

No one has been charged, police said.