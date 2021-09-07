Woman Dies After Being Found Unresponsive in NH Pond

A kayaker who was found unresponsive in the water of a New Hampshire pond on Saturday died a day later, the state police marine patrol said.

The woman was identified as 60-year-old Mary Poirier of Plaistow, officials said Tuesday.

The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol was called about the woman in Kingston's Great Pond just before noon on Saturday. She was wearing a life jacket but wasn't responsive, police said.

Bystanders were trying to get the woman to shore and were giving her CPR, police said. But despite their efforts, she was pronounced dead Sunday at Exeter Hospital.

Police didn't say what they suspect led to Poirier's death.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 603-227-2114 or email Stephen.J.O’Connor@dos.nh.gov.