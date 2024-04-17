Woman struck and killed by car in Westport after walking into traffic following argument with boyfriend

A 51-year-old woman died after she was struck by a car in Westport, Massachusetts, on Monday night, according to state police.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, state police and Westport Fire and EMS responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Route 195 east in Westport. They found the pedestrian, identified as Sherry M. Henderson, of New Bedford, in the road with fatal injuries.

The vehicle that struck the woman, a 2010 Ford Fusion driven by a 21-year-old New Bedford woman, remained at the scene of the crash.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the Ford Fusion was headed east on Route 195 in Westport, from Fall River to New Bedford, when she noticed the vehicle in front of her move over into the middle lane. The Fusion then struck the victim, who was on foot, and the driver immediately pulled over and called 911.

State police troopers identified two other motorists who saw the crash and said the victim suddenly ran out into the roadway, causing one car to swerve to avoid her before she was struck by the second car.

The driver of the Fusion had no signs of impairment, state police said.

State police said their investigation determined that Henderson had been traveling in a car on Route 195 east with her boyfriend when they got into an argument. The boyfriend, who was driving the car, pulled the vehicle over and Henderson got out. At some point, she then entered the right travel lane, where she was hit by the Fusion.

The boyfriend drove away from the scene before first responders arrived. A short time later, he called New Bedford Police to report that Henderson had been struck on the highway. State police then interviewed the boyfriend.

The investigation into the crash remains under investigation.